Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Betting Guide for Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Event

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, two of pop music's biggest superstars, will perform for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

Not surprisingly, there will be millions of bets placed on the actual game, which features the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

But for those who want to add some variety to their betting slate, there are plenty of halftime show prop wagers to make things interesting.

There's no doubt that both performers will deliver sets dripping with eye-popping dance moves and sex appeal, but outside of that, here's a quick look at some of the betting odds surrounding the much-anticipated halftime show.

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

How Many Songs Will Be Performed In Spanish During Halftime Show?

OVER 1.5 -300

UNDER 1.5 +200

How Many Songs Will Be Played During The Halftime Show?

OVER 8 -160

UNDER 8 +120

How Many Times Will Alex Rodriguez Be Shown During Halftime Show?

OVER 0.5 +145

UNDER 0.5 -220

How Many Wardrobe Changes For Jennifer Lopez During Halftime Show?

OVER 2.5 -160

UNDER 2.5 +120

Which Of These Jennifer Lopez Songs Will Be Sung First At Halftime Show?

On The Floor +400

Jenny From The Block +425

Let's Get Loud +450

Live It Up +600

Get Right +700

El Anillo +900

Waiting For Tonight +1100

If You Had My Love +1200

Love Don't Cost A Thing +1200

I'm Real +1600

Ain't It Funny +1600

I'm Gonna Be Alright +1800

Que Hiciste +1800

Which Of These Shakira Songs Will Be Sung First At Halftime Show?

She Wolf +250

Whenever, Wherever +400

Dare +550

Hips Don't Lie +600

La Tortura +700

Can't Remember To Forget You +700

Waka Waka +700

Rabiosa +1200

Try Everything +1400

La Bicicleta +1800

Chantaje +2000

Will Any Of The Fly Girls From 'In Living Color' Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes +425

No -800

Will Enrique Iglesias Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes +500

No -900

Will DJ Khaled Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes +175

No -260

Will A Football Be Used As A Prop During Halftime Show?

Yes +350

No -600

Will Either Singer Drink Pepsi During Halftime Show?

Yes +600

No -1500

All odds according to Bovada and are as current as of Thursday.

The wagers put forth by the oddsmakers this year seem to be in line with previous halftime shows. With this show being in Miami, it adds an extra layer of glitz, which is why some of the bets lean in to that notion.

Additionally, oddsmakers are expecting J.Lo and Shakira to explore their Spanish roots during their performances, which is why they believe there will be a song sung in Spanish, for instance.

Both Latin powerhouses are bilingual, and Miami is known for its Latin population, so it stands to reason that they'll show those fans some love in some kind of way.

For the World Cup, Shakira sang "Dare" and "Waka Waka," so oddsmakers are setting up bets on whether or not she'll sing one or both of those for the Super Bowl.

J.Lo is known for extravagant costumes, so there's a bet on how many wardrobe changes she'll make.

Miami has a claim to multiple superstar artists, so there are bets on whether singers like Enrique Iglesias or Marc Anthony will hit the stage.

There's even a bet on whether the ubiquitous DJ Khaled will make an appearance.

One thing's for sure, J.Lo and Shakira will not spare any expense when it comes to putting on stellar performances.

Shakira has a new single, "Me Gusta," that she's likely to perform at some point, while J.Lo has been showing off quite a bit of bling leading up to the show.

The Super Bowl halftime show is the biggest stage in music, and both ladies know it. Expect this to be one for the books.