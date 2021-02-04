Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Teams Have Called Eagles About Deal for QB

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly received calls about quarterback Carson Wentz from teams that have interest in potentially acquiring him.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Eagles aren't rushing to trade Wentz and currently plan for him to return in 2021, but they are open to offers.

After showing signs of being one of the NFL's better young quarterbacks in his first four seasons, Wentz took a big step backward last season and was replaced by rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts as the starter after posting a 3-8-1 record.

Wentz was among the least productive starting quarterbacks in the NFL last season, completing only 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions.

While Wentz played poorly, a lack of weapons played a role in his struggles. Tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor, and running back Miles Sanders all missed time due to injuries.

The result was an inconsistent Philadelphia offense that ranked 26th in the NFL with only 20.9 points per game.

Philly won only one game with Hurts as the starter, but the offense did show more signs of life with him under center than it did with Wentz. Hurts completed 52.0 percent of his attempts for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions, and he rushed for 354 yards and three scores.

Head coach Doug Pederson made the call to go with Hurts over Wentz, but the Eagles fired him after the season. They hired former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as his replacement.

Sirianni served under Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator from 2016-17 when Wentz was on top of his game. Given the link between Sirianni and Reich, perhaps Sirianni will be willing to give Wentz another shot as a starter.

That link could also help facilitate a trade, though, as the Colts have been speculated as a potential landing spot due to the the relationship between Reich and Wentz.

With veteran quarterback Philip Rivers deciding to retire, the Colts need a replacement under center. Wentz could be the answer.

Rapoport and Garafolo noted that trading Wentz, who signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension in 2019, would leave the Eagles with $33.8 million in dead money against the salary cap if they do so before his $10 million roster bonus kicks in on March 19.

That would be better than outright releasing Wentz, but keeping him might be the best option of all, especially if Sirianni can help get him back to the player who threw 33 touchdown passes in 13 games in 2017.

Wentz has never been the same since a torn ACL cut his 2017 season short, so any team that gives him a shot to be the starting quarterback next season—whether it's the Eagles or a new team—will be rolling the dice to some degree.