    George Hill Trade Rumors: 'No One Thinks' Thunder Keep Veteran at Deadline

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill (3) during an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Since the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the early stages of rebuilding, veteran point guard George Hill could soon be on the move.

    Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, who spoke to various executives around the NBA, "no one thinks" Hill will remain with the Thunder past the March 25 trade deadline. 

    The Thunder announced Tuesday that Hill underwent a minor procedure to address an injury to his right thumb. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. 

    If Hill is able to return within the four-week timeline, he could be back on the court by March 2. That would give interested teams at least a few games to evaluate how sharp he looks as they decide if they want to get involved in the bidding. 

    There's no reason for the Thunder to retain Hill. General manager Sam Presti has gone all-in on rebuilding and has been stockpiling draft picks over the past two years. 

    Hill, 34, won't be in Oklahoma City by the time the franchise is a legitimate playoff contender again. He is under contract through next season, but his deal is only partially guaranteed for $1.275 million in 2021-22. 

    In 14 games this season, Hill is averaging 11.8 points and shooting 50.8 percent from the field. He's also making 38.6 percent of his three-point attempts after leading the NBA with a 46 percent clip last season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Dort Is More Than Just a Defensive Specialist

      Dort Is More Than Just a Defensive Specialist
      Oklahoma City Thunder logo
      Oklahoma City Thunder

      Dort Is More Than Just a Defensive Specialist

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      Trade or Keep Top Available Stars? 🤔

      Deciding what teams should do with their potential trade chips ➡️

      Trade or Keep Top Available Stars? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trade or Keep Top Available Stars? 🤔

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Is ROY Still LaMelo's Award to Lose?

      @Jonwass ranks top rookies so far and whether any of them can overtake LaMelo in the ROY race ➡️

      Is ROY Still LaMelo's Award to Lose?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is ROY Still LaMelo's Award to Lose?

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA All-Star Game Is Happening

      NBA and NBPA agree to host 2021 All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta (Shams)

      NBA All-Star Game Is Happening
      Oklahoma City Thunder logo
      Oklahoma City Thunder

      NBA All-Star Game Is Happening

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report