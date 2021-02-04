George Hill Trade Rumors: 'No One Thinks' Thunder Keep Veteran at Deadline

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Since the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the early stages of rebuilding, veteran point guard George Hill could soon be on the move.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, who spoke to various executives around the NBA, "no one thinks" Hill will remain with the Thunder past the March 25 trade deadline.

The Thunder announced Tuesday that Hill underwent a minor procedure to address an injury to his right thumb. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

If Hill is able to return within the four-week timeline, he could be back on the court by March 2. That would give interested teams at least a few games to evaluate how sharp he looks as they decide if they want to get involved in the bidding.

There's no reason for the Thunder to retain Hill. General manager Sam Presti has gone all-in on rebuilding and has been stockpiling draft picks over the past two years.

Hill, 34, won't be in Oklahoma City by the time the franchise is a legitimate playoff contender again. He is under contract through next season, but his deal is only partially guaranteed for $1.275 million in 2021-22.

In 14 games this season, Hill is averaging 11.8 points and shooting 50.8 percent from the field. He's also making 38.6 percent of his three-point attempts after leading the NBA with a 46 percent clip last season.