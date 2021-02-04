NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Engaged with Teams About Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have engaged in trade talks focused on guards Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

New Orleans is in second-to-last place in the Western Conference this season at 8-12, meaning it could be compelled to enter sell mode ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

Redick is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, while Ball will be a restricted free agent, which could add to the Pels' motivation to move one or both of them prior to the deadline.

