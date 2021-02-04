Larry Fitzgerald: No Timeline About Retirement, 'Haven't Given It Much Thought'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Longtime Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Wednesday he's not prepared to make any announcements about his NFL future.

"I'm just playing golf right now; that's all I'm worried about," Fitzgerald told reporters at the Waste Management Phoenix Pro-Am. "No timeline. I'm just taking it day by day. Honestly, I haven't given it much thought."

Fitzgerald is one of the best receivers in history, ranking second in both receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492) behind only Jerry Rice. He's earned 11 Pro Bowl selections, and he'll be a surefire first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee once he retires.

The 37-year-old Minnesota native is coming off a 2020 season where he posted career-low totals in catches (54), yards (409) and touchdowns (one) across 13 appearances.

Those still represent solid numbers for a No. 3 receiver, which was the role he filled after the Cards' offseason acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins.

Fitzgerald, who signed a one-year, $11.5 million contract with Arizona to play in 2020, announced his decision to continue playing the past two years in mid-January, so he's a little behind that timetable in terms of making up his mind for 2021.

While the University of Pittsburgh product will technically be a free agent this offseason, he confirmed in 2018 it'd be Cardinals or bust for him moving forward.

"If I'm not playing in Arizona, I won't be playing anywhere," Fitzgerald said. "I've built a good life for myself down there. Playing in the same place for 15 years is a true blessing."

The Cardinals selected him with the third overall pick in the 2004 draft.

Hopkins and Christian Kirk remain under contract for 2021, so Arizona wouldn't be lacking in wideout playmakers if Fitzgerald decides to retire. He brings valuable depth, however, and provides even more value as a locker room leader in his role as one of the team's captains.

The Cards will likely give Fitzgerald as much time as he needs to make his retirement decision and then adjust as necessary if he decides to hang up his cleats.