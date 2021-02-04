Edge Reacts to The Undertaker Saying WWE Is 'Soft' Today, Defends New Generation

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Following his in-ring return and win in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, Edge took some time to praise the current crop of WWE Superstars.

Edge was asked about The Undertaker recently saying on The Joe Rogan Experience that the WWE product is "kind of soft" right now and that there is "too much pretty and not enough substance."

While speaking to reporters, Edge disagreed with the assessment and also suggested that Taker's words may have been taken out of context:

"I think any comment can be taken out of context and I think that's part of what happened there. In a three-hour interview, I think they took the most salacious 20-second clip. I think anybody, whoever steps foot into the wrestling ring, no matter what era—whether it be the 1940s, whether it be the 2020s—all tough."

Edge also praised today's wrestlers for being able to balance being a professional wrestler while also handling everything that comes along with social media:

"All got into this because they love it, for the most part. And there's different challenges that come with every era, decade, and incarnation of what this business becomes. We didn't have the challenge that is social media. Now it's a great outlet in order to get your product out there, in order to make your brand bigger.

"But, there's also a whole lot of hiccups and possible bumps on the road that come along with that. That's a challenge we didn't have to navigate. We just had to worry about getting to the building and producing. Now, the cameras never stop rolling. Now, every aspect of your life that is under a microscope. That's an entirely different challenge than we ever encountered. It's just different is all. To me, anybody who ever steps foot in there—badass."

Edge is among those who is bridging the gap between the past and the present, as he returned last year after missing the previous nine years with a neck injury that was thought to be career-ending.

His first run in WWE lasted from 1998-2011 and it was remarkably fruitful, as he won 11 world titles, five Intercontinental Championships and 14 Tag Team Championships.

Although he had nothing left to prove, he came back last year after receiving clearance from doctors and proved he could still perform at the highest level.

Edge showed that again in the Rumble, entering at No. 1 and lasting for over an hour en route to victory and a spot in one of the WrestleMania 37 main events.

Since then, Edge has appeared on both Raw and NXT, and he has interacted with some of WWE's up-and-coming stars in the process, including Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Pete Dunne, Bronson Reed and Karrion Kross.

It is abundantly clear that Edge has a great deal of respect and appreciation for the men and women who put their bodies on the line for WWE every week regardless of what era they were brought up in.

