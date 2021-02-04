Celtics' Biggest Early-Season Surprises

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics had a fairly decent idea of what to expect entering the 2020-21 NBA season.

Jayson Tatum started his all-universe ascension last season. Jaylen Brown had established himself as one of the more steady sidekicks in the business. A healthy Kemba Walker has long been a headache for opposing defenses. The offseason addition of Tristan Thompson addressed a need for more length and strength on the interior.

Even if it wasn't entirely clear how they would replace Gordon Hayward, the Shamrocks seemingly had a good feel for where they stood in the NBA pecking order.

But the campaign hasn't been short on surprises, and that's no different in Boston. We've spotlighted three of the biggest eyebrow-raisers through the quarter mark.