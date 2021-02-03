WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 3

1 of 5

The show got right to the action with Kai and Gonzalez taking on Catanzaro and Carter for a spot in the finals of the Dusty Cup tournament.

Captain Kota tried to overpower Catanzaro but the former American Ninja Warrior used her speed and agility to avoid her and make the tag to Carter for a double-team and a two-count.

All four women had a standoff that turned into a brawl. Once things settled down, Kai grounded Catanzaro in a headlock. Carter tagged in and managed to build some momentum as she took on both opponents.

Carter was sent flying into the announce table as the show went to commercial. When we returned, she was still taking a lot of punishment at the hands of Kai and Gonzalez. She made the hot tag and Catanzaro unleashed a series of high-flying moves. She even dove off of part of the set onto her opponents.

They kept the pace quick as both duos hit a series of double-team spots. Catanzaro almost won with an impressive corkscrew senton but Gonzalez ended up getting the pin to advance her team in the tournament.

Grade: B-

Analysis

Gonzalez and Kai are destined for great things as individuals but as a team, they still have plenty they can bring to the division.

The biggest complaint about this match comes down to one moment. Catanzaro hit Gonzalez with her finisher and Kai was going to be late breaking it up, so Catanzaro appeared to roll away before she was hit.

Other than that, this was a fun, high-energy match that allowed all four women to stand out for different reasons. Even though they lost, Carter and Catanzaro looked slightly more cohesive as a unit.