NWHL Suspends 2021 Season Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests, Safety Concerns

The National Women's Hockey League has suspended the remainder of the 2021 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the league making an official announcement Tuesday:

"The NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) have agreed, due to new positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff & the community that the remainder of the 2021 NWHL Season in Lake Placid have been suspended."

Marisa Ingemi of NBC Sports and Sportsnet provided more information:

The six-team league played a truncated regular season in a bubble environment in Lake Placid, New York beginning January 23 before moving onto the round-robin portion of its schedule.

Unfortunately, the Metropolitan Riveters were forced to withdraw after three regular-season games following multiple positive COVID-19 tests on the team.

The Connecticut Whale withdrew from the season Monday, with the team releasing a statement on the matter:

The NWHL was set to begin its single-elimination, four-team playoff featuring the Toronto Six, Minnesota Whitecaps, Buffalo Beauts and Boston Pride in the fight for the Isobel Cup.

The COVID-19 pandemic also forced the 2019-20 NWHL season to finish without a champion, as the league was suspended before the Isobel Cup between Boston and Minnesota.