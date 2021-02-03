Rey Mysterio Confirms He Signed New WWE Contract: 'I'm Going to Keep Wrestling'

Credit: WWE.com

Rey Mysterio turned 46 in December, but he isn't yet considering hanging up his wrestling boots.

Mysterio confirmed to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso he has signed a new contract with WWE.

"We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE," he said. "I'm going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, 'It's time to go.'"

The three-time world champion also explained how leaving WWE in 2015 "recharged my batteries" before he returned in 2018. The fact his son, Dominik, is wrestling as well provides Mysterio with a strong reason to stick around for at least a few more years.

He certainly isn't slowing down too much. He competed in a gauntlet match during the Jan. 8 edition of SmackDown and lost to King Corbin on the Jan. 15 installment. On Sunday, Mysterio competed in the Royal Rumble match.