    Marwin Gonzalez Rumors: Mets, Phillies Interested in Free-Agent Utility Man

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 3, 2021

    Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, right, is greeted by Ryan Jeffers after Polanco scored on a single by Marwin Gonzalez off Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are interested in free-agent utility man Marwin Gonzalez, who played his last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. 

    Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN Sports Radio reported the Phillies' interest while also noting that Philadelphia has looked into outfielder Shin Soo-Choo and infielder Brad Miller.

    Anthony DiComo of MLB.com broke the news of the Mets' interest.

    Gonzalez, who turns 32 in March, had a down year in 2020 with five home runs, 22 RBI and a career-low .211 batting average and .606 OPS in 53 games.

    That season was an anomaly given his recent production: He averaged 16 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .255 (.734 OPS) over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Gonzalez amassed the homer and RBI figures despite missing 65 games.

    Gonzalez joined the big leagues in 2012 with the Houston Astros. He played in Houston for seven seasons, with his best year occurring for the 2017 World Series champions when he had 23 homers, 90 RBI, a .303 batting average and .907 OPS. 

