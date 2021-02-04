Warriors' Biggest Early-Season Surprises

0 of 3

Matt York/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors came into the 2020-21 campaign long on question marks and short on certainties.

MVP behavior was hoped for—if not outright expected—from Stephen Curry. Ditto for dominant defense and copious amounts of point-forward wizardry from Draymond Green.

But beyond that...let's just say the opportunities for surprises weren't short on supply.

The Dubs haven't disappointed in that department. With more than a quarter of the campaign already in the books, we've spotlighted three of the biggest surprises—for better and worse—around this squad.