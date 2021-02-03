    Chiefs' Clark Hunt Compares Patrick Mahomes to Michael Jordan Before Super Bowl

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    Tom Brady might have six career league championships, but it was Super Bowl 55 opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes who was compared to Michael Jordan Wednesday.

    Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt discussed Mahomes' potential as an all-time great athlete, per Justin Parrish of 610 Sports:

    "Yeah, it's amazing the success that Patrick has had so early in his career. I mean really more so than Michael Jordan had early in his career. It took Michael a few years before he won his first championship and Patrick, in year one, had us on the cusp of making the Super Bowl, and unfortunately, the Patriots didn't let it happen that year. We're just blessed to have him and it's gonna be a fun 10-plus year career for Patrick in Kansas City."

    Mahomes is only four years into his NFL career, including just three as a starter, but he already has an incredible resume that includes one MVP award, one Super Bowl title and a Super Bowl MVP. He is also one game away from his second league championship if the Chiefs can beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

    Jordan, known as one of the best basketball players of all time, won six NBA titles but didn't get his first until his seventh year in the league. His first league MVP award came in his fourth season.

    Although it's difficult to compare players across sports, Mahomes has clearly accomplished quite a bit already in what could be an unbelievable professional career.

