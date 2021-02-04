Knicks' Biggest Early-Season Surprises

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

While this isn't the first time Julius Randle has put up big numbers, they've never hit so many corners of the stat sheet or felt this substantial.

It starts with the career-high 22.6 points. Those are good. But the way he's compiled them is better. He has never made more threes (1.6 per game) or converted them at a higher clip (39.6 percent). His 6.5 free-throw attempts are slightly fewer than his previous best, while his 5.2 free throws and 80.5 free-throw percentage are both career marks. He is scoring smarter, which is a step he had to take in order to function as a primary option.

He's also devouring a career-best 10.9 rebounds per contest. As a big man who isn't a shot-blocker and is only now wading into the floor-spacing waters, he had to find areas he could impact at an elite level. Glass-cleaning was a good choice, as it helps the Knicks defense—eighth in efficiency after last season's 23rd-placed finish—close out possessions.

Finally, his distributing numbers are skyrocketing. He's sitting at 6.0 assists per contest; his previous high was 3.6. His assist percentage is up to 28.4, the first time it's sat north of 20.

Put it all together, and he's a wrecking ball of production: one of just three players averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. His All-Star spot feels among the most secure in the entire Eastern Conference.