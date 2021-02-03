    Andy Reid: Eagles Never Formally Requested to Interview Eric Bieniemy

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    From left, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wear masks as they talk on the field before the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
    Doug Murray/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Nick Sirianni in January to be their next head coach, and they apparently didn't have interest in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

    Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Philly never even formally requested to interview Bieniemy, one of the hottest name on the coaching market:

                                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Report: Chiefs Avoid COVID-19 Scare

      More than 20 members of Chiefs' roster and coaching staff were scheduled to see barber who tested positive

      Report: Chiefs Avoid COVID-19 Scare
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Chiefs Avoid COVID-19 Scare

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Announces 0.08% COVID-19 Positive Test Rate During 2020 Season

      NFL Announces 0.08% COVID-19 Positive Test Rate During 2020 Season
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Announces 0.08% COVID-19 Positive Test Rate During 2020 Season

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Gurley's Take on Goff Trade

      Falcons RB on his ex-teammate being traded to Lions: 'He has a lot of ball left in him. I just want him to be happy'

      Gurley's Take on Goff Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gurley's Take on Goff Trade

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Andy Reid: Eagles Never Formally Requested to Interview Eric Bieniemy

      Andy Reid: Eagles Never Formally Requested to Interview Eric Bieniemy
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Andy Reid: Eagles Never Formally Requested to Interview Eric Bieniemy

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report