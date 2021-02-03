Andy Reid: Eagles Never Formally Requested to Interview Eric Bieniemy

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Nick Sirianni in January to be their next head coach, and they apparently didn't have interest in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Philly never even formally requested to interview Bieniemy, one of the hottest name on the coaching market:

