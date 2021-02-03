5 MLB Trade Ideas to Create Elite Superstar Duos

1 of 5

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Mike Trout needs to get back to the playoffs. The Texas Rangers need some young talent to rebuild around.

That makes them natural trade partners if the Rangers are willing to part ways with Joey Gallo.

It would be tough for the Los Angeles Angels to give up a young, high-upside player like Jo Adell. But they're under a lot of pressure to compete immediately, and Gallo and Trout would create a lot of offense.

Adell began last season with high expectations as one of the Angels' top prospects, but his debut did not go as planned. He slashed .161/.212/.266 and struck out 55 times across 132 plate appearances. His defense was also called into question after a particularly disastrous four-base error in August.

However, the 21-year-old still has plenty of upside.



The Rangers are still a few years away from being competitive again, so they could give Adell some time develop and take a chance on a younger prospect. The Angels could sweeten the pot for Gallo since they have plenty of talent at the lower levels of the minors.



The Angels likely don't want to give Adell up after one abridged season, but if they want to win now, this might be the best way to do so. Pairing two players who have the power to hit 30-40 home runs or more could help the Angels slug their way to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Trade: OF Jo Adell, RHP Robinson Pina