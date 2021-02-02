Trevor Story 'A Little Frustrated' by Rockies Trading Nolan Arenado to Cardinals

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is sad to see his talented teammate go.

"Nolan's one of my best friends, baseball aside, so this hurts," Story said of the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "He's the best third baseman in the game. I'm sad and a little frustrated to be honest. All I can do is focus on playing the best baseball I can for my teammates and the fans. They deserve it."

The trade was made official Monday with the Rockies sending Arenado and cash to offset part of his contract to the Cardinals for left-hander Austin Gomber, minor league infielders Elehuris Montero and Mateo Gil, and minor league pitchers Tony Locey and Jake Sommers.

Even the Rockies' Twitter account seemed sad about the move:

That Story is frustrated is all the more notable because he is scheduled for free agency following the 2021 campaign.

With Arenado gone, the 28-year-old figures to be the next franchise cornerstone, but that will only be the case if the Rockies re-sign him. They certainly acted like sellers by moving one of the best players in the entire league in Arenado, so it is fair to at least wonder if they will do so.

Story slashed .289/.355/.519 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI during the shortened 2020 campaign and hit 35 long balls in 2019 after posting 37 home runs and 108 RBI in 2018. He is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger and will now be the most important player in Colorado's lineup.

Arenado can say the same about his role in the Cardinals' lineup.

The 29-year-old is a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and eight-time Gold Glover who led the league in home runs in 2015, 2016 and 2018 while leading the league in RBI in 2015 and 2016.

He gives the Cardinals a dynamic power bat and steady glove at the hot corner and should make them the favorite in a National League Central that hasn't exactly added many other notable pieces elsewhere.

Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers fans likely share Story's frustration with this trade.