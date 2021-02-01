Nolan Arenado Officially Traded to Cardinals from Rockies for Gomber, More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals have finalized all of the details to make the Nolan Arenado trade official.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported MLB and the MLB Players Association provided the necessary clearances. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Rockies will receive Austin Gomber, Mateo Gil, Elehuris Montero, Tony Locey and Jake Sommers.

Morosi added the Rockies will be including cash in the deal to help cover a portion of Arenado's contract:

The trade was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Jan. 29, but it wasn't expected to become official for some time because of all the moving pieces in the deal.

The eight-year, $260 million contract extension Arenado signed with the Rockies in February 2019 included an opt-out clause after the 2021 season.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Arenado will receive an extra guaranteed year on his contract worth $15 million. That will keep him signed through the 2027 season.

One year after Arenado signed his extension with the Rockies, tensions began to rise between the two parties. He told Tony Renck of ABC 7 in January 2020 that Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich was "very disrespectful," but didn't specify what caused the rift.

Colorado was trending in the wrong direction even with Arenado in the fold. The franchise is coming off back-to-back fourth-place finishes in the National League West after making the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.

The Rockies' path to contention was complicated by playing in the National League West, where the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have the potential to be great for years to come.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have taken their opportunity in the NL Central and run with it. The rest of the division looks to be in a state of transition, as the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates spent their offseason cutting payroll. The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of talent at the top of their roster, but not much depth.

The Cincinnati Reds didn't make any significant upgrades to improve an offense that ranked 19th in OPS and 27th in runs scored last season. They also appear unlikely to re-sign reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer after trading closer Raisel Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels.

Adding Arenado certainly makes the Cardinals look like the favorite to win the NL Central on paper. He's won the NL Gold Glove award at third base in each of his eight seasons and owns a .293/.349/.541 career slash line.

The biggest question for Arenado moving forward is how his offense will translate outside of Coors Field. His OPS in Colorado is nearly 200 points higher than it is in road games (.985 to .793).

If Arenado continues to perform at the level he did over the past eight years, the Cardinals will be getting most of the prime years for one of the best players in Major League Baseball.