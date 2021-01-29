Report: Nolan Arenado Traded to Cardinals from Rockies; STL Gets $50M in Deal

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In a blockbuster trade, the Colorado Rockies dealt third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, who first reported talks between the two teams were escalating Thursday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported in December 2019 that multiple teams were attempting to engage the Rockies in trade talks for Arenado, but the "conversations went nowhere."

Following the winter meetings last year, Rosenthal reported that Colorado was listening to offers for its star player.

It seemed like odd timing for the Rockies to even consider dealing Arenado, let alone actually make the move. He signed an eight-year contract extension worth $260 million two years ago, potentially tying him to the organization through 2026.

Some of the details of that contract may have forced the Rockies' hand. Arenado had an opt-out clause after the 2021 season, which would let him become a free agent at the age of 30, when he could presumably secure another long-term deal.

At the time Arenado signed the extension, Colorado was coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and nearly ended the Los Angeles Dodgers' reign atop the National League West in 2018 before losing a one-game tiebreaker.

The 2019 season was a significant step back for the Rockies. They finished fourth in the NL West with a 71-91 record, their worst in a season since 2015. Arenado did everything he could to keep the team competitive with a .315/.379/.583 slash line, 41 homers and 118 RBI.

Things didn't get better in Colorado last year, as it limped to a 26-34 finish in the abbreviated 60-game season.

Arenado told The Athletic's Nick Groke that 2019 felt "like a rebuild" for the organization. Heading into his eighth year, playing through another rebuilding effort after the 96-loss 2014 and 94-loss 2015 seasons could have given him pause about being in Colorado long-term.

The Rockies' prospect pipeline is in a precarious position right now. FanGraphs' farm system value rankings has it as the fourth-worst in MLB, with only one player—position player or pitcher—projected to be above-average or better (shortstop Brendan Rodgers).

By moving Arenado now, the Rockies were able to save a significant amount of money and add more prospects in the process.

The Cardinals were able to extend their championship window by adding Arenado. He has been the best all-around third baseman in MLB since 2016 when his offensive numbers caught up to his elite defensive skills.

Over the past five seasons, Arenado ranks third among NL players with 23.3 FanGraphs wins above replacement. He's won eight straight Gold Glove awards and has finished in the top 10 of NL MVP voting five times.