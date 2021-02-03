    4-Star RB Prospect LJ Johnson Commits to Texas A&M over Texas, LSU, Oklahoma

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    Credit: 247Sports

    Highly touted running back prospect LJ Johnson committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday, according to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com.

    The Cypress, Texas, native listed LSU, Oklahoma and Texas as his other finalists but decided on the Aggies. The 4-star recruit will enroll in the school in May.

    Johnson is considered the No. 4 running back prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 45 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He also becomes the third top-10 prospect from Texas to sign with Texas A&M this cycle, while Texas landed just one in the state's top 25.

    The 5'10", 204-pound player is an excellent athlete who ran a 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds last offseason to go with a 34.2-inch vertical jump.

    He was also extremely productive during his high school career, rushing for more than 4,000 yards over the past three seasons with 82 total touchdowns. He topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last three years and was named the District 17-6A Offensive MVP in the last two seasons.

    With his size, speed and natural traits to find open spaces on the field, Johnson has a chance to be a star at the next level.

    It could further help Texas A&M as it tries to compete with the top teams in the SEC and make the next step toward national title contention after finishing 9-1 in 2020.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Isaiah Spiller should return for the Aggies after leading the team in rushing in each of the last two seasons, while Ainias Smith and Devon Achane have showed upside in limited action. Johnson still has a chance to be in the mix for carries early in his career and could be a focal point of the offense within a few years.

    Related

      Fisher gushes over the versatility of A&M four star signee LJ Johnson

      Fisher gushes over the versatility of A&M four star signee LJ Johnson
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      Fisher gushes over the versatility of A&M four star signee LJ Johnson

      Gigem247
      via Gigem247

      WATCH: LJ Johnson explains why he signed with Texas A&M

      WATCH: LJ Johnson explains why he signed with Texas A&M
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      WATCH: LJ Johnson explains why he signed with Texas A&M

      Gigem247
      via Gigem247

      Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher details Texas A&M's 2021 signing class

      Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher details Texas A&M's 2021 signing class
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher details Texas A&M's 2021 signing class

      TexAgs
      via TexAgs

      Texas A&M lands huge commit in national top-50 RB LJ Johnson

      Texas A&M lands huge commit in national top-50 RB LJ Johnson
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      Texas A&M lands huge commit in national top-50 RB LJ Johnson

      Gigem247
      via Gigem247