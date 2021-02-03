4-Star RB Prospect LJ Johnson Commits to Texas A&M over Texas, LSU, Oklahoma

Credit: 247Sports

Highly touted running back prospect LJ Johnson committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday, according to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com.

The Cypress, Texas, native listed LSU, Oklahoma and Texas as his other finalists but decided on the Aggies. The 4-star recruit will enroll in the school in May.

Johnson is considered the No. 4 running back prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 45 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He also becomes the third top-10 prospect from Texas to sign with Texas A&M this cycle, while Texas landed just one in the state's top 25.



The 5'10", 204-pound player is an excellent athlete who ran a 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds last offseason to go with a 34.2-inch vertical jump.

He was also extremely productive during his high school career, rushing for more than 4,000 yards over the past three seasons with 82 total touchdowns. He topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last three years and was named the District 17-6A Offensive MVP in the last two seasons.

With his size, speed and natural traits to find open spaces on the field, Johnson has a chance to be a star at the next level.

It could further help Texas A&M as it tries to compete with the top teams in the SEC and make the next step toward national title contention after finishing 9-1 in 2020.

Isaiah Spiller should return for the Aggies after leading the team in rushing in each of the last two seasons, while Ainias Smith and Devon Achane have showed upside in limited action. Johnson still has a chance to be in the mix for carries early in his career and could be a focal point of the offense within a few years.