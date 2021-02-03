HOFer Kevin Mawae Reportedly Joins Colts Staff as Assistant OL Coach

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae has reportedly been hired by the Indianapolis Colts as an assistant offensive line coach.

Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported the news Wednesday.

Mawae played 16 NFL seasons as a member of the Seattle Seahawks (1994-97), New York Jets (1998-2005) and Tennessee Titans (2006-09) after being selected in the second round of the 1994 draft.

The LSU product is one of the most decorated centers in history, earning eight Pro Bowl appearances and seven First-Team All-Pro selections. He was part of the Hall of Fame's 2019 class.

His first coaching opportunity came with the Chicago Bears as an assistant offensive line coach in 2016. He's spent the past two years as an offensive analyst for head coach Herm Edwards at Arizona State.

Mawae delivered a message to Sun Devils players following his Hall of Fame enshrinement:

"It's not about you. It's not about you didn't get the starting job, it's not about you because you didn't get enough reps, it's not about you because you're not playing the position you want to play. It's never about you in this game. It's always about the guy next to you, always about the guy behind you. Some of us got to be selfless and thankless."

Mawae will join a Colts staff with Chris Strausser entering his third season as offensive line coach.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Pro Football Focus ranked Indianapolis with the seventh-best line in 2020.

The Colts posted a 11-5 record and earned a playoff berth before getting eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Buffalo Bills. They have enough talent to contend again if they can find a suitable replacement for quarterback Philip Rivers following his retirement.