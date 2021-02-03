Tom Brady Told Bucs Player 'What the F--k Are You Crying For?' After NFC Title

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David said quarterback Tom Brady called out a teammate for crying after the Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

David explained Wednesday on the All Things Covered podcast a lot of players, himself included, were emotional after winning the conference title, but Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, wasn't having it:

While the Pro Bowl linebacker said he isn't sure who Brady was talking to at the time, he believes it was one of the wide receivers, Chris Godwin or Jaydon Mickens.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP is set to play in his 10th Super Bowl but his first with the Bucs after leaving the New England Patriots following a storied 20-year tenure.

Brady told Peter King of NBC Sports he didn't want to compare all of his championship appearances with the Pats to making it in his first year in Tampa Bay:

"It's hard to compare—it's not worth it comparing any of that to me. It doesn't really matter. It's an incredible feeling and to win a conference championship is incredible. To win a Super Bowl championship is one of the great feelings in the world. But they don't give these away. Obviously, everything's different this year, with us being at home. I'm sure it'll feel like just another game, although we all know it's just not another game."

Beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are on the brink of replacing the Patriots as the NFL's newest dynasty, would be one of the best achievements of Brady's decorated career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is scheduled Sunday for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bucs will become the first team to play at their home field, Raymond James Stadium, with the title on the line.