Giants' Saquon Barkley Says He's 'Doing Really Well' in Rehab from Knee Injury

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

While he's satisfied with how his recovery from a torn ACL is going, New York Giants star Saquon Barkley was noncommittal about when he'll return to the field.

Barkley told the Associated Press' Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast he's "doing really well in rehab":

"Very lucky to have a great team around me, great trainers, great doctors. Everyone has been very beneficial to me and very helpful to me. So whenever the opportunity I'm able to get back on the football field with my team, I'm definitely going to cherish that moment and I just honestly can't wait for that day to happen soon."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.