    Giants' Saquon Barkley Says He's 'Doing Really Well' in Rehab from Knee Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks to the bench during a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    While he's satisfied with how his recovery from a torn ACL is going, New York Giants star Saquon Barkley was noncommittal about when he'll return to the field.

    Barkley told the Associated Press' Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast he's "doing really well in rehab":

    "Very lucky to have a great team around me, great trainers, great doctors. Everyone has been very beneficial to me and very helpful to me. So whenever the opportunity I'm able to get back on the football field with my team, I'm definitely going to cherish that moment and I just honestly can't wait for that day to happen soon."

                

