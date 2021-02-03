    Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka UFC Fight Night Main Event Postponed

    Mike Chiari
February 3, 2021
    Dominick Reyes gets ready to fight Chris Weldman in a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UFC Fight Night in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    UFC announced Wednesday that the scheduled main event of the UFC Fight Night on Feb. 27 between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka has been postponed because of an undisclosed injury to Reyes.

    In place of Reyes vs. Prochazka, a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane will headline the event instead.

    Reyes, 31, is in need of a bounce-back performance. After starting his professional career 12-0, Reyes has lost back-to-back fights to Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz.

    The Jones fight was for the UFC light heavyweight championship, and while Reyes lost in a unanimous decision, many pundits felt as though he deserved to win. The Blachowicz bout was for the vacant UFC lightweight title. However, Reyes fell by way of second-round technical knockout.

    Prochazka, 28, was preparing for his second fight in the UFC after debuting with a second-round knockout win against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251 in July.

    The Czech Republic native is 27-3-1 and on an 11-fight winning streak. He won the Rizin light heavyweight title in 2019 and defended it once before making the move to the UFC.

    Rozenstruik vs. Gane was supposed to be the semi-main event of UFC Fight Night, but it will close the show instead.

    Rozenstruik is 11-1 and bounced back nicely from his first loss against Francis Ngannou at UFC 249 by beating Junior dos Santos via second-round TKO at UFC 252 in August.

    Gane is an up-and-comer from France who's 7-0. His signature win occurred at UFC 256 in December when he also beat dos Santos by second-round TKO.

    The winner of Rozenstruik vs. Gane could soon position himself for a title match against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

