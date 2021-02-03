Johnny Manziel Ranked No. 1 QB in FCF Player Rankings Ahead of 2021 Season

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Ahead of the Feb. 13 launch of Fan Controlled Football, former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel learned where he stacks up with the other quarterbacks he will be competing against.

Manziel will enter the season ranked as the league's No. 1 QB:

The 28-year-old most recently played in the Alliance of American Football two years ago. He was assigned to the Memphis Express as an injury replacement and made his debut on March 24, 2019, against the Birmingham Iron.



A concussion knocked Manziel out of his second game for the Express on March 30. The league suspended all operations on April 2, eight weeks into its inaugural season.

Prior to his brief stint in the AAF, the former Texas A&M star played one year in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes. He also spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15 as their first-round draft pick, completing 57 percent of his attempts for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 appearances (eight starts).

The FCF is a four-team league in which fans will call plays via Twitch. The regular season will last four weeks, followed by a two-week postseason. All games will be played at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia, and broadcasted on Twitch.

Games will feature a running clock, a 50-yard field, and no kicking or punting.