    Johnny Manziel Ranked No. 1 QB in FCF Player Rankings Ahead of 2021 Season

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel is seen before an AAF football game against the Birmingham Iron, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Ahead of the Feb. 13 launch of Fan Controlled Football, former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel learned where he stacks up with the other quarterbacks he will be competing against. 

    Manziel will enter the season ranked as the league's No. 1 QB:

    The 28-year-old most recently played in the Alliance of American Football two years ago. He was assigned to the Memphis Express as an injury replacement and made his debut on March 24, 2019, against the Birmingham Iron. 

    A concussion knocked Manziel out of his second game for the Express on March 30. The league suspended all operations on April 2, eight weeks into its inaugural season. 

    Prior to his brief stint in the AAF, the former Texas A&M star played one year in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes. He also spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15 as their first-round draft pick, completing 57 percent of his attempts for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 appearances (eight starts). 

    The FCF is a four-team league in which fans will call plays via Twitch. The regular season will last four weeks, followed by a two-week postseason. All games will be played at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia, and broadcasted on Twitch.

    Games will feature a running clock, a 50-yard field, and no kicking or punting. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Are Mahomes-Reid the New Brady-Belichick?

      Why @GDavenport thinks a win Sunday could be the start of NFL's next great QB-HC dynasty📲

      Are Mahomes-Reid the New Brady-Belichick?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Are Mahomes-Reid the New Brady-Belichick?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Raiders Eyeing Deshaun Watson

      Raiders taking calls about Derek Carr for possible three-team trade that sends Watson to Vegas

      Report: Raiders Eyeing Deshaun Watson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Raiders Eyeing Deshaun Watson

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Blockbuster NFL Trades We Want to See 🤯

      Hypothetical trades that should happen this offseason

      Blockbuster NFL Trades We Want to See 🤯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Blockbuster NFL Trades We Want to See 🤯

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs-Bucs Clear COVID Tests

      Both teams clear two rounds of testing today after some Chiefs were put on reserve/COVID-19 list (NFL Network)

      Chiefs-Bucs Clear COVID Tests
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs-Bucs Clear COVID Tests

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report