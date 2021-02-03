Peyton Manning Reportedly Already Told He'll Be Inducted into 2021 Hall of Fame

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In perhaps the least surprising development of 2021 thus far, former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is reportedly headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Manning has already been informed of his impending induction by Hall of Fame President David Baker at a party in Manning's honor.

The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will officially be announced to the public Saturday night during the NFL Honors awards show.

There was never any doubt regarding Manning being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, so much so that the case for Manning in front of the panel of Hall of Fame voters lasted a mere 13 seconds.

The crux of the argument Mike Chappell of Fox 59 in Indianapolis made for Manning was: "I'll just say: Peyton Manning. ... End of discussion."

Manning's candidacy truly does speak for itself, as he is one of the greatest and most productive quarterbacks in NFL history.

During an 18-year career, he was a 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time First Team All-Pro and five-time NFL MVP, which is more than any other player.

He passed the 4,000-yard passing mark in a season 14 times and threw 30 or more touchdown passes in a season nine times, including an NFL-record 55 in 2013 while with the Broncos.

Overall, Manning threw for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns during the regular season in his career, which puts him third on the all-time list in both categories behind only Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Manning may not be considered the greatest postseason quarterback of all time, but he led his teams to a remarkable 27 playoff games. He posted a 14-13 record, throwing for 7,339 yards, 40 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Peyton won one Super Bowl each with the Colts and Broncos, making him the only starting quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. Brady can equal that feat Sunday if he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Overall, Manning played in six AFC Championship Games and four Super Bowls, and his teams went 3-2 against Brady and the New England Patriots in the postseason, which is no mean feat.

Ultimately, Manning ended his career in the best way possible, as he and the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 to cap off the 2015 season.

The only accolade remaining for Manning is a Hall of Fame induction, and he is now just days away from seeing that become a reality.