Who Will Define AEW's Women's Division in 2021?

All Elite Wrestling

When All Elite Wrestling launched in January 2019, the new company promised a women's division unlike we've ever seen before.

Although AEW initially made some interesting signings, the fledgling roster has had its fair share of shortcomings and the subsequent criticism has been swift. With travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 and a slew of injuries in its rearview, hopefully it can deliver on this pledge in 2021.

There were some bright spots during the company's emergence, though. Riho grew into a fan favorite as its inaugural women's champion. Last year, Hikaru Shida proved to be a dominant titleholder, who produced several noteworthy matches, while Nyla Rose made history as the first transgender woman to hold a title in a North American promotion.

Some new faces have also made an impact with the advent of the YouTube series, AEW Dark. Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, Tay Conti, was a standout in the Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament and has continued to develop into a performer to watch. Similarly, Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Leyla Hirsch have all made their way up to Dynamite and shown a lot of promise.

AEW has made some great strides, but there is still plenty of work to do if it wants to compete with NXT's stacked roster or even Impact's Knockouts division.

On the Jan. 20 episode of Dynamite, AEW announced the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament to decide the new No. 1 contender, which could be a great vehicle to showcase the talent it has and to right the ship.

For now, let's take a look at some women who could redefine AEW's women's division in 2021 and play a major role in upcoming storylines.