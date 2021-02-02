Frank Mason, Magic Reportedly Agree to 2-Way Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic reportedly added some depth to their backcourt Tuesday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Magic and guard Frank Mason agreed to a two-way deal. Mason, who may be best known for his time at Kansas during his collegiate career, has played for the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Mason appeared in nine games for the Bucks last season and averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds a night while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range.

While he isn't a marquee addition, the Magic simply need depth in the backcourt.

Markelle Fultz is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Michael Carter-Williams is sidelined with a foot injury. The health concerns are not limited to the backcourt, as forwards Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac are also sidelined.

Things have gone downhill for Orlando following a red-hot 6-2 start to the season. It is just 2-12 in the last 14 contests and 8-14 overall with injuries preventing the team from building on its early momentum.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It is still just 1.5 games out of the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, which is the cut-off this season to make the play-in tournament.

Mason may not be the addition the Magic need to completely turn things around, but he is at least a veteran presence who can help stabilize the backcourt as they work through their injury concerns and try to rediscover their winning ways from the start of the 2020-21 campaign.