Bills' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills should not be expected to make a blockbuster trade, like they made for Stefon Diggs last offseason.

Buffalo could still make a deal or two to upgrade its roster, but some of the reasonable moves likely will not cost it four draft picks.

With Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis in place, the Bills do not need to make improvements at wide receiver, but they could use some extra help at tight end.

The Bills may have more questions to answer about their defensive personnel, especially if Matt Milano walks in free agency.

If the Bills re-sign Milano, or add another free-agent linebacker, they could call up an old trade partner to improve the front edge of their defense.