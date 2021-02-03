Bills' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

Bills' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL OffseasonFebruary 3, 2021
The Buffalo Bills should not be expected to make a blockbuster trade, like they made for Stefon Diggs last offseason.
Buffalo could still make a deal or two to upgrade its roster, but some of the reasonable moves likely will not cost it four draft picks.
With Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis in place, the Bills do not need to make improvements at wide receiver, but they could use some extra help at tight end.
The Bills may have more questions to answer about their defensive personnel, especially if Matt Milano walks in free agency.
If the Bills re-sign Milano, or add another free-agent linebacker, they could call up an old trade partner to improve the front edge of their defense.
David Njoku
The Cleveland Browns amassed a surplus of quality tight ends over the last few years.
Austin Hooper's free-agent signing last offseason should pave the way for David Njoku's departure either through a trade this offseason, or as an unrestricted free agent next year.
If there was one missing component for Buffalo in certain games, it was Josh Allen's ability to connect with tight ends on a consistent basis. Dawson Knox had three touchdown catches, but he only brought in 24 of his 44 targets.
Njoku only had 213 receiving yards in 2020, but he came on late in the season and turned in his best performance in the divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The four-catch, 59-yard performance should give any potential suitors a look at what Njoku is capable of when thrust into a top pass-catching role.
Cleveland may want to unload Njoku before the 2021 season since he is scheduled to make over $6 million, which is a high price for a second-string tight end behind Hooper.
If the Bills feel like a mid-to-late-round draft pick is worth giving up for Njoku, they may come away with a steal on the trade market to improve Allen's wide array of targets.
Zach Cunningham
Every contender in the NFL should at least call the Houston Texans to see if they would be willing to make some sort of trade.
The Texans should be in full rebuild mode, especially if Deshaun Watson leaves, which means a handful of top defensive players might be available on the trade market.
If Milano does not re-sign with the Bills, they need a commanding presence at linebacker. Zach Cunningham could be the answer, albeit a potentially expensive one.
Cunningham is due to make $9 million in 2021, but there is some relief built into his deal, as there is a potential out next offseason.
The 26-year-old has been a tackle machine over his four seasons with the Texans. He recorded a career single-season best of 164 in 2020.
Cunningham also produced a career high in sacks with three and tied his top mark in tackles for loss at seven.
Buffalo might have to package some second-day draft picks to land Cunningham, but a potential deal could be worth it since the linebacker is in his prime and has improved in each of his four seasons.
Danielle Hunter
Buffalo's defense could use some improvements in its pass-rush.
A.J. Klein and Mario Addison led the team with five sacks each, and Jerry Hughes was the only defender to record more than 10 quarterback hits.
In 2018 and 2019, Danielle Hunter recorded 14.5 sacks for the Minnesota Vikings. He has three double-digit sack seasons.
Hunter and the Minnesota Vikings sit in a difficult position since the defensive end could demand a pay raise from the $12.1 million he is expected to earn in 2021.
Buffalo already has an established trade relationship with the Vikings, and a potential deal between the two sides would ensure Hunter would not be moved within the NFC.
However, the three years left on Hunter's contract could force the Vikings into demanding a return of a few draft selections.
The Bills would have enough draft capital to make such a trade, but they have to weigh the cost of bringing on Hunter's contract after he missed the entire 2020 season with an injury.
If Buffalo is convinced Hunter is the right person to bolster the sack total, it could make an attempt at acquiring him.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.
Contract information obtained from Spotrac.