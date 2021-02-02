Ben Simmons, Joe Ingles, Patty Mills Named to Australian Olympic Team

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Australian Men's Olympic Basketball Team is shaping up as one of the top podium challengers for the 2021 Tokyo Games.

On Tuesday, the team announced it had added Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Utah Jazz swingman Joe Ingles, San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills to a 24-man roster that includes returning veterans Matthew Dellavedova and Aron Baynes.

Australia finished fourth at the 2016 games in Rio after falling to Spain in the Bronze Medal game. It's clear the Aussies are aiming higher this time around.

Simmons won't be the only Sixer representing Australia, either. Second-year pro Matisse Thybulle will be joining him.

So will Dante Exum, Deng Adel, Josh Giddey, Thon Maker and Isaac Humphries.

Altogether it may be enough to capture Australia's first Olympic medal in basketball.

While the Tokyo Olympics appear to be on shaky ground, there's no question for Simmons whether or not he's in.

“It would be an amazing honor to play for my country,” Simmons told the Associated Press. “I know things are uncertain right now but I’ve been in touch with coach [Brian] Goorjian and we’re hopeful I can join the Boomers.”

The roster as built showcases the leaps Australia has made as an emerging basketball hotbed in recent years.

Between the number of NBA prospects who have ventured to play in the country's National Basketball League and the still-strong Australia-to-NCAA pipeline, the 2021 games provide the opportunity to show the world Australia is a major player in the sport.

“It is a well-balanced squad selected by position with a nice blend of experience coupled with a lot of new and exciting players coming through,” Goorjian said. “These are our top 24 available players and included is significant representation from the NBL, showing the strength of our local league where the standard of competition is recognized worldwide."