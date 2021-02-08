State of the Wrestling Announcer: What WWE and AEW Are Doing Right and Wrong

0 of 9

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Half the presentation of professional wrestling is what the viewer sees. The other half is what is heard, which is sometimes overlooked despite how influential that element can be.

Along with promos, video packages and the sound of the wrestlers slamming the mat, one of the key elements of a successful show is its commentary.

Some of the most legendary moments in wrestling history wouldn't be nearly as iconic if it weren't for the announcers filling in that gap.

Just imagine The Undertaker hurling Mick Foley off Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring 1998 without Jim Ross shrieking "They've killed him! As God is my witness, he's broken in half!" Can you imagine Steve Austin winning a championship without "Stone Cold! Stone Cold!" in your head? At this point, All Elite Wrestling has had Tony Schiavone say "It's Sting" about a dozen times just to hear those words again on Dynamite.

But neither AEW nor WWE has a foolproof formula in the commentary booth. Both companies are doing some great work but also have their share of flaws.

Let's break down what is right and wrong in the current state of wrestling announce teams.