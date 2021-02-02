Schefter: Jets' Sam Darnold Worth Late 1st-Round Pick in Potential Trades

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

If the New York Jets shop quarterback Sam Darnold on the trade market this offseason, they may get back a better value than people think.

ESPN's Adam Schefter speculated on the Haberman and MiddleKauff podcast that New York could get a late first-round pick for Darnold.

"I think with all of the movement going on—I think with what Matthew Stafford went for—I think that [Darnold's] value, in the end if they trade him, will be some sort of late one," he said.

The Jets have the No. 2 overall pick and likely will have their pick of quarterbacks not named Trevor Lawrence—Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance may all end up as top-10 picks—so if ever there were an offseason to cut bait with Darnold, this would be it.

The 23-year-old Darnold has not lived up to expectations since being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. In 2020 he threw for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games, completing 59.6 percent of his passes. His career 45-39 touchdown-to-interception rate and 59.8 completion percentage have been major disappointments.

Yes, it's fair to question if he's had the best coaching (the Jets went 9-23 under Adam Gase the past two years). He certainly hasn't had great offensive weapons. But Darnold also hasn't regularly shown he can elevate the level of his offensive counterparts. For both the Jets and Darnold, a divorce might make the most sense.

It could be a very busy year on the quarterbacks market. Deshaun Watson, by all accounts, wants out of Houston. The Philadelphia Eagles benched Carson Wentz down the stretch for Jalen Hurts, so there is uncertainty there. And Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to field calls for Derek Carr this offseason, allowing them to accumulate assets in an effort to trade for Watson.

"It could get to two first-round picks," an NFL insider told Bonsignore regarding the return the Raiders could get in a potential Carr trade. "He's not Stafford, but he's younger and he has a fair contract, so I could see two number ones."

And, of course, the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions already flipped Stafford and Jared Goff, with the Rams sending Detroit two-first round picks and a third to sweeten the pot (and for Detroit absorbing Goff's huge contract).

A whole lot of quarterbacks might have new addresses next season. It wouldn't be surprising if Darnold was among them.