Packers' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers need to make a few tweaks to their roster to ensure they remain atop the NFC North and as one of the top contenders to qualify for the Super Bowl out of the NFC.

If the Packers pursue the trade market, they could find some value in wide outs to bring in extra weapons behind Davante Adams on the depth chart.

Defensively, the Packers need to bring in more help alongside Kenny Clark in the pass-rush. Only two players had five or more sacks during the 2020 season.

If Green Bay makes the right additions, it could land a second straight spot in the NFC Championship Game and potentially challenge Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers more.