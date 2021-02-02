    Chris Bosh Announces He's Written 'Letters to a Young Athlete' Book

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 3, 2021

    Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh speaks at a press conference before the team's retirement of his jersey at halftime of an NBA game between the Heat and the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Miami. Bosh played 13 seasons, the first seven in Toronto and the last six in Miami. He averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds, was an All-Star 11 times and won two championships. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
    Joe Skipper/Associated Press

    Former NBA forward Chris Bosh, an 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has written a book entitled Letters to a Young Athlete.

    Per the announcement, in the book, Bosh will share "his hard-earned wisdom about finding your true purpose and mastering your inner game, whatever that game might be." Despite the title, the book is aimed at "anyone with a hunger to do the inner work to be better, to identify the mental constructs that get in the way of an honest pursuit of excellence, whatever the field."

    This is Bosh's first official foray into book writing, although he and other members of the Miami Heat franchise each contributed to First to 16 Wins, a book commemorating the 2012-13 NBA championship-winning team.

    Letters to a Young Athlete is not Bosh's first public written work, as he produces a newsletter entitled "Last Chip," where he discusses stories from the 2012-13 Heat's season:

    The newsletter has evolved to cover different topics, including other sports, the importance of voting and celebrating Thanksgiving amid the difficult 2020 calendar year.

    He's also discussed lessons learned as a young athlete, such as the importance of ignoring outside noise and staying focused on the tasks at hand.

    Bosh played for the Toronto Raptors and Heat during a career that spanned from 2003-16.

