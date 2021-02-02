Anthony Davis Autographed Pelicans Rookie Card Sells for $1.045M at Auction

Anthony Davis Autographed Pelicans Rookie Card Sells for $1.045M at AuctionFebruary 2, 2021
An autographed Anthony Davis rookie card sold for $1.045 million at a recent auction.
Goldin Auctions held the bidding for the 2012-13 National Treasures signed card, which started at a minimum bid of $150,000. Twenty-six bids took the card to its final price.
Trading cards have seen a massive boom in recent months as collectors flock to auction houses to get their hands on rare items.
A Stephen Curry card recently sold for just under $1 million. Last July, a LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8 million, which set the record for a basketball trading card.
The overall record is $3.936 million, which a buyer spent on an autographed Mike Trout card in August.
The Davis card comes with a 9/10 overall "mint" condition grade and is listed as No. 151 in the Panini collection.
New NBA Mock Draft 🔮📊
Full two-round mock just dropped. See who @Jonwass has your squad taking 📲