Anthony Davis Autographed Pelicans Rookie Card Sells for $1.045M at Auction

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

An autographed Anthony Davis rookie card sold for $1.045 million at a recent auction.

Goldin Auctions held the bidding for the 2012-13 National Treasures signed card, which started at a minimum bid of $150,000. Twenty-six bids took the card to its final price.

Trading cards have seen a massive boom in recent months as collectors flock to auction houses to get their hands on rare items.

A Stephen Curry card recently sold for just under $1 million. Last July, a LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8 million, which set the record for a basketball trading card.

The overall record is $3.936 million, which a buyer spent on an autographed Mike Trout card in August.



The Davis card comes with a 9/10 overall "mint" condition grade and is listed as No. 151 in the Panini collection.