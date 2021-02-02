    Anthony Davis Autographed Pelicans Rookie Card Sells for $1.045M at Auction

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    An autographed Anthony Davis rookie card sold for $1.045 million at a recent auction.

    Goldin Auctions held the bidding for the 2012-13 National Treasures signed card, which started at a minimum bid of $150,000. Twenty-six bids took the card to its final price.

    Trading cards have seen a massive boom in recent months as collectors flock to auction houses to get their hands on rare items.

    A Stephen Curry card recently sold for just under $1 million. Last July, a LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8 million, which set the record for a basketball trading card.

    The overall record is $3.936 million, which a buyer spent on an autographed Mike Trout card in August.

    The Davis card comes with a 9/10 overall "mint" condition grade and is listed as No. 151 in the Panini collection.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮📊

      Full two-round mock just dropped. See who @Jonwass has your squad taking 📲

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮📊
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮📊

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Vogel Praises Caruso as 1 of Lakers’ ‘Best Players’

      Vogel Praises Caruso as 1 of Lakers’ ‘Best Players’
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Vogel Praises Caruso as 1 of Lakers’ ‘Best Players’

      Ryan Ward
      via Lakers Daily

      AD Autographed Rookie Card Sells for $1.045M at Auction

      AD Autographed Rookie Card Sells for $1.045M at Auction
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      AD Autographed Rookie Card Sells for $1.045M at Auction

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA, NBPA 'Progressing Toward' ASG, Skills Events for March 7

      Report: NBA, NBPA 'Progressing Toward' ASG, Skills Events for March 7
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA, NBPA 'Progressing Toward' ASG, Skills Events for March 7

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report