Stephen Curry Autographed Warriors Rookie Card Sells for $984K at Auction

Matt York/Associated Press

A Stephen Curry autographed rookie card recently sold at auction for $984,000.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network highlighted the closing of the massive sale. The Panini National Treasures Century card was given a 9.5/10 grade and features Curry's signature, along with a jersey patch from his rookie season.

The trading card industry has seen a massive boom in recent years, with multiple cards now topping the $1 million mark. A LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8 million last July, setting the modern record for a basketball card.

A rookie Mike Trout card sold for nearly $4 million in August, setting the all-time record for a card overall. The previous record was $3.12 million for a 1909 Honus Wagner T206, one of the rarest cards in the industry.

While no Curry item has topped the $1 million mark yet, it appears only a matter of time. Last month, the same card with the same grade sold for $611,000 at a different auction.