    Stephen Curry Autographed Warriors Rookie Card Sells for $984K at Auction

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    A Stephen Curry autographed rookie card recently sold at auction for $984,000.

    Darren Rovell of The Action Network highlighted the closing of the massive sale. The Panini National Treasures Century card was given a 9.5/10 grade and features Curry's signature, along with a jersey patch from his rookie season.

    The trading card industry has seen a massive boom in recent years, with multiple cards now topping the $1 million mark. A LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8 million last July, setting the modern record for a basketball card.

    A rookie Mike Trout card sold for nearly $4 million in August, setting the all-time record for a card overall. The previous record was $3.12 million for a 1909 Honus Wagner T206, one of the rarest cards in the industry.

    While no Curry item has topped the $1 million mark yet, it appears only a matter of time. Last month, the same card with the same grade sold for $611,000 at a different auction.

