UFC's Kamaru Usman Discusses Possible Conor McGregor, Khabib Fights

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov might be two of the UFC's biggest stars, but Kamaru Usman isn't banging down the door of UFC President Dana White to line up a fight with either of the pair.

"If Conor ever wanted it, we'll see if he deserves it, and we'll give him a shot," Usman said to TMZ Sports. "But if not, then he'll stay in that division and try to beat the best in that division."

McGregor's stock has undoubtedly taken a bit of a hit following his second-round TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Jan. 23.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, remains retired and has given no indication he wants to re-enter the Octagon anytime soon.

Usman said he won't press Khabib about it but would discuss the prospect if the lightweight champion made the first move:

"If Khabib came back, that's the thing with me and Khabib, we have this respect with one another to where we can always talk to each other like men.

"So, if that's something that he was interested in and he came back and he had a conversation with me like, 'I wanna do that,' that's something that we visit at that time, but me personally, that's not something I would ever pursue. Absolutely not."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For now, Usman is focused on Gilbert Burns ahead of their clash at UFC 258 on Feb. 13.