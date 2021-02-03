Dolphins' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

1 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Let's start with the obvious.

If you have a chance to acquire an elite quarterback, you have to do it. It isn't every day that an elite quarterback wants out of their situation and requests a trade. But that's precisely what Deshaun Watson has done heading into the offseason, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Texans struggled to a 4-12 record last season but little of that has to do with Watson. He was second in the league in passer rating, completed more than 70 percent of his passes and led the league in passing yardage while throwing 33 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

That level of play from the quarterback position should equate to a playoff team.

In Miami, it would. The Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa, and yes, apart from a Watson trade they should give him at least a full year to prove his worth as the franchise quarterback. But the possibility of getting Watson changes all of that.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported that Watson—who has a no-trade clause and will need to approve any trade destinations—prefers the New York Jets right now but has Miami as his No. 2 option.

The Texans have Watson under contract until 2025, so there's no financial impetus for them to trade him. They would need to be blown away by an offer, and the Dolphins are one of the few teams who have the ability to do that.

They could (and should) package Tagovailoa with multiple first-round picks and additional picks to bring Watson into the fold. He would still be walking into a situation with a good defense to back him up and good enough weapons in DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki to be a potent offense.

This would be a game-changer in the AFC East, where the Dolphins would have a quarterback to compete with Josh Allen and the Bills.