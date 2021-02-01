Edwin Encarnacion Intends to Play 2 More MLB Seasons; Eyes 500-HR Club

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Veteran free agent Edwin Encarnacion isn't ready to retire, and he has a lofty goal he intends on reaching by the end of his MLB career.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the 38-year-old "intends" to continue playing for two more seasons and wants to hit 500 career home runs.

The MLB journeyman has 424 home runs, good for third among active players.

The 38-year-old trails Albert Pujols (662) and Miguel Cabrera (487) on the all-time home run list among active players.

Encarnacion was a three-time All-Star when he played for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2009 to 2016, a span that followed his five-season run with the Cincinnati Reds. After leaving Toronto, he spent two years in Cleveland, split the 2019 season between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees and then settled in for the pandemic-shortened season with the Chicago White Sox, who declined his $12 million option.

Last season, he appeared in 44 games, posting a career-low .157 batting average with 19 RBI and 10 home runs. His batting average ranked third-worst in MLB among players with more than 150 plate appearances last season, per Willie Keeler of FanSided.

Before he can look to reach his home run goal, the free agent will have to find a team that will take him on for 2021.