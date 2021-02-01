Packers GM Says 'No Truth' to Rumor That Rams Pursued Aaron Rodgers Trade

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams have Matthew Stafford in position to lead the team next season, and according to Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, there is "no truth" to rumors they were looking to add a different team's franchise quarterback.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Gutekunst denied reports that the Rams checked in on the availability of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Rams ended up dealing Jared Goff and future draft picks to the Lions in exchange for Stafford.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reported that the Packers shut down the Rams' inquiries into Rodgers, noting that the team was "adamant" he wasn't available (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

Rodgers had a season that has put him in position to contend for the league's MVP award with 4,299 yards, a league-leading 70.7 completion percentage and an NFL-best 48 touchdowns. The Packers finished 13-3 to claim the top seed in the NFC and seemed primed to be competing this Sunday before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated them in the NFC title game.

Rodgers said he wasn't sure about his future following the 31-26 loss, telling reporters he was included among "a lot of guys' futures that are uncertain," but head coach Matt LaFleur expressed his desire for the star to remain in Green Bay next season.

"I sure as hell hope so," LaFleur said. "I mean, the guy's the MVP of this league. He's the heart and soul of our football team. So, hell yeah, he better be back here."

Rodgers, 37, is under contract through 2023 and will come with a $37.6 million hit against the Packers' salary cap next season. The team already has his potential replacement rostered in Jordan Love, who it drafted with the No. 26 pick last offseason.