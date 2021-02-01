Video: Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Gifts Health Care Workers Super Bowl Tickets

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski surprised four health care workers who are fans of the team—nurses Mandy Mueske, Belinda Spahn and Woody Nixon and infection control manager Heather Stegmeier—with tickets to Sunday's Super Bowl LV between the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs.

You can see the reveal below:

"Way to make history, guys," Nixon said in the video. "The first time the home team is the actual home team and I'm going to be there. I can't believe that."

The NFL is inviting 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to the big game "to thank and honor them for their continued extraordinary service during the pandemic," the league announced in a statement in late January. There will be 14,500 additional fans at Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl, leaving the stands about one-third full because of the COVID-19 pandemic.