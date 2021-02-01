WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 1

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 1February 2, 2021
Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view was the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, and the journey continued with this week's Raw.
Monday's show dealt with the fallout from Sunday's event while also laying some of the groundwork for the buildup to Elimination Chamber.
After coming up short in the men's Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Riddle after the Bro defeated the other three members of The Hurt Business last week.
Speaking of The Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin put the Raw tag titles on the line against Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.
Did Edge declare who he would challenge at WrestleMania? Did Bad Bunny show up for MizTV? Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's Raw.
Opening Segment
The show opened with Mike Rome welcoming Drew McIntyre to the ring to celebrate his victory over Goldberg at Sunday's Royal Rumble PPV. He spoke for about a minute before Edge made his way to the ring. McIntyre showed him a lot of respect but Edge asked what was wrong with him.
The Rated-R Superstar said McIntyre should view him as a threat, not a friend. Sheamus came out and got in Edge's face but McIntyre backed him off. He asked Edge if he was challenging him for the title. Edge said he is the Ultimate Opportunist and will assess the situation before making a decision.
Edge said no matter who he chooses, he is walking out of WrestleMania with a title. He left as Sheamus and McIntyre stayed in the ring. The Celtic Warrior waited until his friend turned his back and then uncorked a Brogue Kick to his face. McIntyre held his jaw as Sheamus walked away.
Grade: B
Analysis
Edge is one of the most reliable mic workers from the past 25 years and it's not surprising that he was able to give a good performance without revealing anything.
Everybody saw Sheamus turning on McIntyre from a mile away but we never quite knew when it would happen. It certainly didn't seem like this is when he would do it until it happened, so he gets points for the surprise.
McIntyre was his usual self. He has good chemistry with just about everybody and if Edge chooses him for his WrestleMania title shot, it will be a great match.
With The Elimination Chamber coming up on February 21, Sheamus could be eyeing a spot in the match if McIntyre defends the WWE title at the event.
Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle (U.S. Title)
The first match on Raw featured Lashley defending the United States Championship against Riddle. The Barefoot Bro earned this title shot after defeating MVP, Benjamin and Alexander in a Gauntlet match last week.
MVP was at Lashley's side but the Raw tag team champions were preparing for their own title defense later in the show, so they were absent. Considering how they have acted in recent weeks, it was probably in Lashley's best interests to leave them backstage.
Riddle tried to rush Lashley as soon as the ref called for the bell but The All Mighty did not go down easy. He easily overpowered Riddle and slammed him hard on the mat. He delivered a vertical suplex but instead of falling with Riddle, he just dropped him.
The Bro took him out of the ring and hit a Floating Bro on the floor. Lashley recovered and put him in the Hurt Lock on the apron. The ref counted to five and disqualified Lashley for not releasing the hold. He grabbed Riddle in the hold again and put him to sleep.
Grade: C
Analysis
This was...quick. Riddle came out of the gate hot and had one good spot but for the most part, Lashley looked like an unstoppable monster.
This is a strange booking decision after WWE had Riddle defeat three men to earn this title shot but the logic behind it likely has to do with WWE wanting their final encounter to happen at a PPV like Elimination Chamber or Fastlane.
It's hard to judge segments like this because there isn't much substance. Lashley was the only one who came away from this looking strong, so there's that.
Xavier Woods vs. Mustafa Ali
Kofi Kingston returned to Raw this week to accompany Xavier Woods to the ring for his match against Mustafa Ali. They locked up and fought for control right away.
The ref had to get between them in the corner and Woods was able to send Ali out of the ring with a clothesline. He followed him outside and threw him into the barricade. Mace and T-Bar distracted Woods so Ali would hit a neckbreaker.
The leader of Retribution talked a lot of trash to Kingston while he kept Woods grounded. Woods turned him inside out with a discus clothesline. Kingston took out Mace and Woods was able to pin Ali to even the score at 2-2.
Grade: B
Analysis
Woods and Ali packed quite a bit into a short match without looking as if they were rushing from move to move. That is not an easy balance to achieve.
Ali is regarded as a great worker but the past couple of weeks have been a reminder of how good Woods is between the ropes. He deserves his own singles push at some point.
This feud has been fine but having Kingston back is going to help make it more interesting in the coming weeks.
MizTV
The Miz and John Morrison came out for another episode of MizTV/The Dirt Sheet. Despite their altercation at The Royal Rumble, The Miz gave Bad Bunny a flattering introduction.
They showed a replay of what happened before The Miz offered an apology for destroying Bunny's DJ equipment. Bunny accepted the apology but refused to offer his own.
The Miz and Morrison sang him a song that was horrible and offered to train him as a WWE Superstar. Bunny said he wasn't interested and they got angry. That is when Damian Priest made his Raw debut. He clocked The Miz as soon as he got to the ring. We returned from a break to see Priest taking on The Miz.
He hit a dive over the top rope to take out The A-Lister and JoMo for a two-count. The Miz sent him into the ring post. Bunny distracted The Miz long enough for Priest to recover and hit a series of strikes. He hit a falcon arrow for a near-fall.
Bunny prevented The Miz from using his briefcase as a weapon and hit Morrison with a microphone. Priest grabbed The Miz for The Reckoning to score his first win on Raw.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was Priest's Raw debut. Instead of having him deliver a promo or give an interview, WWE had Bad Bunny talk to The Miz. It was a strange choice. The comedic moments also fell flat.
Other than that, this was fine. Priest and The Miz didn't put on a clinic but The A-Lister did his job and made the newcomer look strong in his Raw debut.
The Miz and Morrison need to get back into the hunt for the tag titles. These random feuds are doing nothing for them.