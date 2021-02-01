WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 1

1 of 4

The show opened with Mike Rome welcoming Drew McIntyre to the ring to celebrate his victory over Goldberg at Sunday's Royal Rumble PPV. He spoke for about a minute before Edge made his way to the ring. McIntyre showed him a lot of respect but Edge asked what was wrong with him.

The Rated-R Superstar said McIntyre should view him as a threat, not a friend. Sheamus came out and got in Edge's face but McIntyre backed him off. He asked Edge if he was challenging him for the title. Edge said he is the Ultimate Opportunist and will assess the situation before making a decision.

Edge said no matter who he chooses, he is walking out of WrestleMania with a title. He left as Sheamus and McIntyre stayed in the ring. The Celtic Warrior waited until his friend turned his back and then uncorked a Brogue Kick to his face. McIntyre held his jaw as Sheamus walked away.

Grade: B

Analysis

Edge is one of the most reliable mic workers from the past 25 years and it's not surprising that he was able to give a good performance without revealing anything.

Everybody saw Sheamus turning on McIntyre from a mile away but we never quite knew when it would happen. It certainly didn't seem like this is when he would do it until it happened, so he gets points for the surprise.

McIntyre was his usual self. He has good chemistry with just about everybody and if Edge chooses him for his WrestleMania title shot, it will be a great match.

With The Elimination Chamber coming up on February 21, Sheamus could be eyeing a spot in the match if McIntyre defends the WWE title at the event.