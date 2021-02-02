4 Potential Opponents for Nate Diaz's Next Fight

0 of 4

Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

Nate Diaz, one of the most popular fighters in MMA, hasn't fought since November 2019, when he was walloped to a stoppage loss in a welterweight fight with Jorge Masvidal. According to UFC President Dana White, that could soon change.

Speaking to TheMacLife in mid-January, the UFC boss divulged that he and his team are currently working on a fight for Diaz. While he didn't specify who he's hoping to match Diaz up with, he did reveal that he'd like the fan favorite to return to the lightweight division. That detail from White was well-received among fans, as Diaz has had mixed results at welterweight, often coming up short against the weight class' bigger, stronger fighters.

While Diaz has always been picky in terms of his opponents and could remain on the sidelines despite White's best efforts to coax him back into the Octagon, it's impossible not to wonder whom he might be matched up with if he does indeed fight again.

The uncertainty has been killing us, so we've decided to sift through the options for Diaz's next fight and see if we can identify the best of the bunch.

Without further ado, here are four fights we think make sense for the returning Diaz.