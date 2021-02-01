Super Bowl National Anthem 2021: Singer Info, Start Time and Prop Bet Lines

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The Super Bowl has become one of the biggest entertainment events in the world, and not just from a sporting aspect. From the commercials and the week-long pageantry to the celebrity fans and halftime entertainment, the game has become a must-see extravaganza for NFL diehards and non-football fanatics alike.

Of course, it all kicks off with the national anthem, which is an event in and of itself.

This year's rendition of the national anthem will be a duet between acclaimed country singer Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan.

For Church, a chance to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" on arguably the world's biggest stage is an honor he never expected.

"I fully assumed they’re never going to ask me," Church told Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.

Church, of course, is a Grammy-nominated country artist many fans will recognize. Plenty of fans are familiar with Sullivan, as well.

Sullivan is a singer-songwriter who received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B performance last year for her song "Built for Love." Back in 2009, Sullivan was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET awards, and in 2010, she won the Rising Star Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Church, though, was not initially familiar with Sullivan's work. However, he has become a fan.

"I’ve not met her yet,” Church told Bannen “Let me tell you something. She may be the best singer. I was floored. ...I'm a fan."

Super Bowl LV is slated to kick off a 6:30 p.m. ET with the performance of Sullivan and Church coming just before the opening whistle.

Super Bowl LV

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

When: February 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Anthem Over/Under

For some fans, the national anthem is more than just an opportunity to honor America or to kick off the Super Bowl festivities—it's an opportunity to place a wager.

The over/under for the length of the anthem performance is one of the most popular non-game-related prop bets for the Super Bowl, and things should be no different this year. According to Sports Betting Dime, the over/under for this year's performance is set at 120 seconds.

As Sally Le of Sports Betting Dime pointed out, the average length of the national anthem over the past 28 Super Bowls has been 1 minute, 55 seconds. However, several artists over the past 10 years have hit the over.

Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys have all gone over the two-minute mark with the anthem.

There are a couple of reasons to believe that Church and Sullivan will come in at under two minutes this Sunday, however. For one, Church doesn't seem supremely confident in his ability to match Sullivan.

"I've said this forever, ‘I will never, ever sing the National Anthem,’” Church told Bannen. “It’s so hard."

So it's unlikely that we're going to see a showy rendition from Church. While an accomplished vocalist like Sullivan may want to draw things out a bit, she'll also have to mesh styles with her country counterpart.

Sullivan, it's worth noting, performed the anthem in under two minutes at the 2004 NHL All-Star Game.

Church and Sullivan have never publicly performed together either, so there's a chance that they try getting through this one quickly and as flawlessly as possible. The under feels like the safe pick here, though as is always the case with the Super Bowl, anything could happen.