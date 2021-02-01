49ers' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers didn't quite get to where they wanted to be in 2020. A year after falling just short in the Super Bowl, San Francisco finished just 6-10 and out of the playoffs. Injuries were part of the problem, of course, but the 49ers also got less-than-ideal play from their roster far too often.

With players like Solomon Thomas, Richard Sherman, K'Waun Williams, Trent Williams and Jaquiski Tartt slated to hit free agency, a rebuild could be on the horizon in San Francisco. If the 49ers want to maximize their roster and get back into the playoff picture in 2021, they may have to consider augmenting free agency and the draft with a trade or two.

Here, we'll examine the top trade targets for the 49ers to consider entering the 2021 offseason. Factors like team fit, team need and player potential will be considered. However, we'll be operating in the realm of the hypothetical to some degree, as they may require some work on the salary cap to complete.

The 49ers are projected to have just over $11 million in cap space this offseason. That's an issue we'll leave up to the front office to sort out.