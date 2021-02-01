Super Bowl Performers 2021: National Anthem, Halftime Show Guide

Super Bowl Performers 2021: National Anthem, Halftime Show GuideFebruary 1, 2021
The Super Bowl is unquestionably the biggest event of the year for NFL fans, but it's also more than that. It has transformed into a global phenomenon that appeals to casual sports fans and more general entertainment fans as well.
The prolific parade of innovative Super Bowl commercials can keep folks glued to the television, and for some non-sports fans, the halftime show is the real highlight. Some years, the halftime act has featured a solo musical legend. In other years, it has been a showcase of fun and fantastical collaborations.
Last year's halftime event, for example, was headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, but it also featured guest appearances from the likes of Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
The action doesn't start with the opening kickoff, either. Pre-game renditions of the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" have become must-watch events for music fans as well.
Here, we'll take a look at all of the confirmed musical acts for Super Bowl LV—though as has been the case in years past, there's always the chance of a surprise cameo.
Super Bowl LV
Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
When: February 7, 2021
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access
The National Anthem and "America the Beautiful"
For Super Bowl LV, the national anthem will be a duet between acclaimed country singer Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan.
Church is a Grammy-nominated artist who many modern country fans will be familiar with. His album "Desperate Man" was nominated for Best Country Album in 2020, and he won Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 Country Music Awards.
Sullivan is a singer-songwriter who received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B performance last year for her song "Built for Love." Back in 2009, Sullivan was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET awards, and in 2010, she won the Rising Star Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.
The national anthem will be performed just before kickoff, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Before the anthem, singer-songwriter H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful." H.E.R.'s self-titled album took home the Grammy for Best R&B album in 2019, while "I Used to Know" was nominated for Album of the Year in 2020.
The Halftime Show
This year's halftime show will be performed by singer and songwriter Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. He is a multiple Grammy-winner who recently won an American Music Award for his 2020 album "After Hours."
While The Weeknd is the only performer announced for the halftime show far, even a solo act could prove to be a spectacle. The artist put $7 million of his own money into the stage production to ensure that he can give fans what they've come to expect.
"We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," he said, per Katie Bain of Billboard.
The halftime show is expected to span roughly 12-13 minutes of the 15-minute halftime period. Pinning down a specific on-stage time is difficult—as it will depend entirely on how quickly the first two quarters unfold. However, with the Super Bowl lasting roughly an hour or more longer than a typical NFL game, one can expect The Weeknd to take the stage somewhere around 8:30 p.m. ET.