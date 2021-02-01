Super Bowl Performers 2021: National Anthem, Halftime Show Guide

0 of 3

Amy Harris/Associated Press

The Super Bowl is unquestionably the biggest event of the year for NFL fans, but it's also more than that. It has transformed into a global phenomenon that appeals to casual sports fans and more general entertainment fans as well.

The prolific parade of innovative Super Bowl commercials can keep folks glued to the television, and for some non-sports fans, the halftime show is the real highlight. Some years, the halftime act has featured a solo musical legend. In other years, it has been a showcase of fun and fantastical collaborations.

Last year's halftime event, for example, was headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, but it also featured guest appearances from the likes of Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

The action doesn't start with the opening kickoff, either. Pre-game renditions of the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" have become must-watch events for music fans as well.

Here, we'll take a look at all of the confirmed musical acts for Super Bowl LV—though as has been the case in years past, there's always the chance of a surprise cameo.