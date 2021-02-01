Bianca Belair Wins Best-Ever Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match and More Hot Takes

1 of 4

With one final Claymore, WWE champion Drew McIntyre fended off Goldberg's threat to his title and confirmed (for now) that he will enter WrestleMania 37 atop the Raw brand.

He also obliterated whatever was left of Goldberg's credibility.

WWE has eaten away at Goldberg's gravitas in recent years.

First was the match against Undertaker that, in hindsight, should not have been booked and, in execution, nearly cost both men their careers. Then there was the wholly meaningless and unnecessary universal title win over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt that unraveled six months of storytelling and ended with Goldberg eating a powerslam in a squash match loss at last year's WrestleMania.

Sunday's match may have been a heavyweight slugfest consisting of the Hall of Famer's greatest hits, but they are no longer hits when there are only two of them and they have been exhausted.

At this point, Goldberg does two moves, and neither was nearly as seamless as it was even four years ago. He looked every bit his 54 years as he limped away from the ring, an image fans who grew up with his explosive dominance during the Monday Night War do not want to see.

No one wants to equate Goldberg to the aging dad who didn't realize tackle football on Thanksgiving afternoon wasn't the way to go.

They want to remember the badass, the smoke-breathing dragon who tore through WCW and obliterated Hulk Hogan. For fans of this era of WWE, they want to remember the conquering legend who defeated Brock Lesnar in two minutes at the Survivor Series.

The icon who dropped to his knees and struggled out of the ring after his brief battle with McIntyre was not that guy. The aura that captivated audiences and turned him into a household name in the 1990s? That's gone too thanks to too many meaningless losses that did nothing to aid those who dealt them.

WWE must re-evaluate what it is doing with Goldberg. There is still plenty of potential for him to contribute. To do so, he would be best suited to fill a role similar to that of Sting in All Elite Wrestling: the returning icon of a bygone era here to back up the stars of today in their battles.

Not as the slow, aching performer playing one or two out-of-tune hits.