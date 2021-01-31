WWE Rumors: Cesaro's Contract Set to Expire After WrestleMania 37

Credit: WWE.com

Cesaro's contract with WWE is due to end following March 28's WrestleMania 37, according to Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri.

It's unclear whether Cesaro intends to sign an extension or leave WWE altogether in the spring. The 40-year-old has been with the company since 2011.

