Darby Allin Talks Working with Sting Ahead of Tag Team Match at AEW Revolution

AEW

Darby Allin is very confident Sting can still hold up to create compelling content at age 61.

Allin recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport and said the wrestling legend is certainly in good enough shape to look strong in their upcoming tag team match against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

"We were walking around Jacksonville the other day. There was this six-foot fence. I jumped the fence and I told Sting 'I'm going to take some photos' because we were looking at some weird stuff in Jacksonville. I was like 'I'm going to take some photos for you of this weird building' and he's on the other side of the fence that's locked up. And he's like 'what, you don't think I'm going to jump this fence?' He climbs up and he jumped the fence. So I'd say he's good to go!"

Sting has taken on a mentorship role for Allin since his AEW arrival, thanks in large part to their enjoyment of hanging out in the rafters and black-and-white face paint. Allin has also taken the mantle of the "Face of TNT" that Sting once held during his WCW days.

Allin said he feels a responsibility to help tell the final chapter of Sting's career in a way that honors his legendary career.

"When I work with him, you can't stop and smell the roses. It's go time. That's a huge thing for me to be in charge of telling his story at the tail-end of his career. You're writing history here and I really don't want anybody to go back and say 'Oh, you know, when he got with Darby Allin it was kind of like not good' or whatever you would say.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"So to me, there's a lot of responsibility and it's amazing to have that put on me. I thrive in these situations."

Allin is just 28 years old and has broken out as one of the promising young faces of AEW, showing himself willing to do anything physically to put on the best match. While it's expected that their street fight against Team Taz at Revolution will be done cinematically, odds are Allin will find a way to take himself out and make Sting the conquering hero.