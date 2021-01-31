Marvin Jones Rumors: Patriots 'Have Liked' Lions Free Agent 'For a While'

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly could be an option for free-agent receiver Marvin Jones Jr. this offseason.

According to Doug Kyed of NESN, "the Patriots have liked Marvin Jones for a while."

Jones has spent the last five seasons with the Detroit Lions, finishing 2020 with 978 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on a career-high 76 catches.

It could also be an opportunity to rejoin Matt Patricia, who is set to return to New England after being the head coach of the Lions for the past three years, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The 30-year-old has been a reliable wideout throughout his nine-year NFL career, averaging 58 catches for 859 yards over his five seasons in Detroit. He also has a nose for the end zone, scoring at least nine touchdowns in four different seasons.

His 51 career receiving touchdowns are the most in a 2012 draft class that also featured T.Y. Hilton, Alshon Jeffery and Mohamed Sanu.

This type of production would be extremely valuable for the Patriots, which had just four total receiving touchdowns from wideouts in 2020.

Jakobi Meyers flashed some upside last season, but N'Keal Harry has mostly disappointed since being taken in the first round of the 2019 draft. Julian Edelman is the most proven receiver on the roster, but he only played six games last season while dealing with a knee injury.

While quarterback is arguably the Patriots biggest need, adding receiving depth should also be an important goal this offseason.